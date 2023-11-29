Did Prince William LEAK private information about Prince Harry to the media? New book exposes "irreparable damage" allegations

Despite the public perception of Prince William and Prince Harry as closely connected brothers, the reality is it’s a deteriorating relationship. Harry, who stepped down from senior royal duties and relocated to the United States, has openly discussed the rift in public and in his bestselling memoir Spare. The new book Endgame by Omid Scobie, released on November 28, delves into the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal family.

Did Prince William share private information about Prince Harry with media?

Prince William has recently briefed the media about his younger brother, Prince Harry, amid their enduring rift, as revealed in Omid Scobie's Endgame, a book exploring the royal family. According to Scobie, such alleged press briefings have played a role in causing "irreparable damage" between the siblings, who are the only children of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

Scobie said during an interview with ABC News, “He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later. And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."

According to Scobie, Prince William has adopted a "company man" role within the royal family. With Charles assuming the throne last year, William, as the eldest son, ascended to the position of first in line to the throne. He said, “We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution.”

What is Omid Scobie’s book Endgame all about?

In his book Endgame, available for sale starting Tuesday, Omid Scobie details the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the royal family. Scobie reveals that the explosive claim made by the couple during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, regarding conversations within the royal family about their son's skin tone, prompted a follow-up discussion with Charles. While Scobie alleges that two individuals raised these concerns, he refrains from publicly disclosing their names due to U.K. legal restrictions.

He said, “The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah [Winfrey] interview. We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative of his family, have that conversation with her. And it's why I personally think that they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards, though they may not see eye-to-eye on it."

In Endgame, Scobie explores the future of Britain's royal family, characterizing it as being at "crossroads" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

