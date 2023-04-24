Did Prince William only care about his ‘professional’ and ‘personal’ standings? Prince Harry reveals

Prince Harry has revealed in his book Spare that William was highly competitive; he also revealed that he was in an extremely bad place when he was forced to quit being a soldier.

Prince Harry talks about William in his book

In his book Spare, Prince Harry mentioned how he confided in his older brother William, “I talked it over with Willy. He had complicated feelings as well. He sympathized as a soldier. But as a sibling? A highly competitive older brother? He couldn’t bring himself to totally regret this turn of events.”

Harry also wrote how William actually gave weight to where he stood professionally, “Most of the time Willy and I didn’t have any truck with all that Heir-Spare nonsense. But now and then I’d be brought up short and realize that on some level it really did matter to him. Professionally, personally, he cared where I stood, what I was doing.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's US citizenship in jeopardy after admitting to consuming a variety of drugs

Camila’s son Tom addresses Harry’s allegations

This comes as the son of Queen Camila, Tom Parker Bowles rejected Harry’s claim that the Prince blamed Camila played the “end game” to become the Queen. Tom Parker Bowles said, "She’s our mother but I don’t care what anyone says; this wasn’t any sort of ‘endgame.’ She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

Harry wrote in his book Spare about why he did not support his father for marrying Camila, claiming that the marriage "would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla," he continued, “she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed."

Diana had quoted in an interview saying, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," referring to Charles’ relationship with Camila. Bowels mentioned in the podcast that he does not feel strange calling his mother “Queen” because “she's still our mother."

ALSO READ: Did Prince William subtly send a message to Prince Harry? Royal expert reveals details