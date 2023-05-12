Did Prince William pay a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana at a palace garden party? Find out

The much-anticipated crowning of King Charles III ruled the entire weekend, which attracted more than 2,000 famous people to attend the royal event. Everyone's attention was drawn to the nearly three-hour-long event across the world. The royals have been the subject of several trends on social media since King Charles and Queen Camilla opened the event on Saturday. Apart from King Charles and Queen Charles, during the coronation weekend, Princess Diana too, was one of the top trends. Now, it is noticed that Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince of Wales’ tribute to his mother, Princess Diana

At the second Buckingham Palace garden party, the Prince and Princess of Wales surprised the attendees. William, 40, wore a morning suit with a blue-patterned tie, and his look had been altered. The prince had what seemed like a little arrangement of forget-me-not flowers in a buttonhole attached to his left lapel.

Both William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, hold a particular place in their hearts for forget-me-nots since they were Princess Diana's, William's late mother's, favorite flower. The Prince of Wales paid a touching tribute to late mother and remembered her as he attended the garden party.

Princess of Wales’ heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana

At the coronation, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, paid a particular homage to her late mother-in-law. She donned a pair of Diana's pearl and diamond earrings. An white silk dress by British couturier Bruce Oldfield, a favorite of Diana's, was worn by Queen Camilla as well. The outfit included silver and gold embroidery.

It's reported that in 2021, the sunken garden at Kensington Palace went through changes during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, where over 4,000 buds, including 300 tulips, 200 roses, and 100 forget-me-nots, were planted.

Meanwhile, it is noted that Diana's favorite flower, the forget-me-not’s, was also a part of Meghan Markle's bridal bouquet, which Harry personally selected from the Kensington Palace garden, before their wedding.

Princess Diana passed away in Paris, in 1997. She is survived by her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

