Did Prince William refer to Meghan Markle as 'that bloody woman' after Prince Philip's funeral?

If a recent royal expert report has to be believed, Prince William condemned Meghan Markle's alleged bullying against the royal staff in a conversation with friends, terming his sister-in-law's actions as "merciless."

With Prince Harry's recent arrival in the UK for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, as a tribute to his mother on July 1, all eyes will be focused on The Duke of Sussex's reunion with his brother Prince William. Recently, an explosive piece by Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult author and royal expert Robert Lacey to Daily Mail suggested that the relationship between the brothers remains frosty inspite of reconciliations rumours at Prince Philip's funeral in April. The alleged reason? Meghan Markle!

According to Robert, friends and family of the siblings were hoping for William and Harry to bury the hatchet at their grandfather's funeral service but such was not the case. During a conversation with friends, post the funeral, William was quoted saying, "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," about his sister-in-law's bullying allegations against the palace staff, via Page Six. As for William and Harry's "quarrelling" post The Duke of Edinburg's funeral service, away from the cameras inside Windsor Castle, one long-time friend recounted, "There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

Meanwhile, we'll soon see William and Harry publicly keep aside their heated, intense feud for the sake of their beloved mother. On what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, the brothers have commissioned a statue in Diana's honour, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley (the sculptor behind Queen Elizabeth's image used to decorate all British coins since 1998), to be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Meghan has stayed back behind at the couple's Montecito mansion in Los Angeles along with their two children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

