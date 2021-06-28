Did Prince William refer to Meghan Markle as 'that bloody woman' after Prince Philip's funeral?
With Prince Harry's recent arrival in the UK for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, as a tribute to his mother on July 1, all eyes will be focused on The Duke of Sussex's reunion with his brother Prince William. Recently, an explosive piece by Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult author and royal expert Robert Lacey to Daily Mail suggested that the relationship between the brothers remains frosty inspite of reconciliations rumours at Prince Philip's funeral in April. The alleged reason? Meghan Markle!
According to Robert, friends and family of the siblings were hoping for William and Harry to bury the hatchet at their grandfather's funeral service but such was not the case. During a conversation with friends, post the funeral, William was quoted saying, "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," about his sister-in-law's bullying allegations against the palace staff, via Page Six. As for William and Harry's "quarrelling" post The Duke of Edinburg's funeral service, away from the cameras inside Windsor Castle, one long-time friend recounted, "There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."
What do you have to say about Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship? Do you think there's room for reconciliation or is the damage too steep to ever rectify? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Prince William DECIDED he & Prince Harry need to split households due to Meghan Markle's bullying allegations?
Meanwhile, we'll soon see William and Harry publicly keep aside their heated, intense feud for the sake of their beloved mother. On what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, the brothers have commissioned a statue in Diana's honour, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley (the sculptor behind Queen Elizabeth's image used to decorate all British coins since 1998), to be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Meghan has stayed back behind at the couple's Montecito mansion in Los Angeles along with their two children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.
Anonymous 2 days ago
rightly so.
Anonymous 2 days ago
William is entirely in the wrong. The deficiencies of an upbringing in which he was told he always has the advantage because of his 'seniority' and status as a 'future King' (we'll see if this planet sustains human life long enough to see William enthroned) are explicitly manifest in these outrageous actions. At his grandfather's funeral, William is still busy fighting for his staff, insulting his bereaved brother's wife and airing grievances -- with his bereaved nonagenarian Grandmother being exposed to such pettiness & vitriol?? That's some massive chip on your shoulder, William! Total lack of social graces, personal restraint, good judgment. We are now reading that William & Kate are "teaching George to prepare him for being king." Is this what they are teaching their young son? How to let expletives fly at your grandfather's funeral? How to attack, wound & publicly shred your own sibling, your only sister-in-law? This shocking lack of basic human decency & concern for decorum, for the family's reputation, for the dignity of his own brother -- who apparently matters a lot less to William than the fired Jason Knauf, who was pretty obviously the detonator of this neurotic explosion inside KP -- is absolutely incompatible with any kind of objectively 'regal' role. Harry & Meghan have moved away. William dominates the field in the UK. He should accept that outcome with good grace & learn to stop making attacks on either Harry or Meghan. It is unseemly and damaging. Harry & Me
Anonymous 2 days ago
Throughout history princes have fought each other for the throne. Nothing new here. It’s a more dishonest fight now. Before they would have duelled. Harry could possibly have overthrown William. Now the royals have no real work but want to protect their money and Privelage.
Anonymous 3 days ago
So right William is. She does not deserved any better after all.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Are you a "Bot"???
Anonymous 3 days ago
Why are they sticking to the title then? Who cares for title in US anyway? Off course these two will be fine on Harry's Mom's charity.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Irrationality dominates the ones who just vying for family title and heritage at one point and then shaming the family the very next moment.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Too late for all that. Harry was rejected by many potential spouses. Meghan accepted & has given him 2 children. Get over your resentment. They live in California and will be just fine without any British approval. The petty persecution of Meghan for existing makes Meghan-haters look primitive, spiteful & irrational.
Anonymous 3 days ago
very good. if he said he was totally right.good job
Anonymous 3 days ago
William needs to watch his mouth not everyone will obey their stupid and strick rules like it’s 1900 .Meghan is a self made woman not like Kate didn’t worked a single day in her life for money
Anonymous 3 days ago
Prince William was right.
Anonymous 3 days ago
William is the bully and racist idiot referred to in the oprah interview.
Anonymous 3 days ago
William is the bully and racist idiot referred to in the oprah interview.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Working has everything to do with it! People who have to work their way up to success, from primary school to uni to a lucrative career in a tough feel definitely have skills that those coming from sheltered backgrounds of privilege simply do not. In this regard, BP/KP need to be put on notice: the late, great Diana, Princess of Wales, did not personally possess the business skills, acumen & experience that Meghan possesses. Yes, Meghan is tough. Yes, she is "American" (something US-phobic William apparently finds hard to take). And as a result, she is a superb match for Harry. Like it or not, they are a good fit & they make great parents. Want distance from them? You got it. But the petty bullying in social media & the tabloid press, or even the BBC, is only making Britain look bad. It is not having any impact on Meghan's upward-bound trajectory. No, she won't have any political career, but she will do just fine in California & the USA & many other places, besides.
Anonymous 3 days ago
What does working have to do with it??? We are talking about rudeness and moral boundaries not working!!!
Anonymous 3 days ago
And why not? Is the exclusive right to blame/fingerpoint/badmouth others reserved only to MeGain and Hazbeen?
Anonymous 3 days ago
Wake up! They have left. And its 2021. Successful couples merge their agendas, just as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did. Prince Philip dominated in the home, and was even initially derided for it, before everyone calmed down & accepted that the Principal -- meaning the Queen -- liked her marriage exactly the way it was. And the same thing is happening with their grandson, Prince Harry. He is happy with his marriage, his wife, his kids, his new life. Anyone who is upset about that can take their lumps. It is a waste of time, space, energy, resources and breath, to attack Harry or Meghan. Live your own life, William! Or is it that you are secretly envious of what Harry has that makes you explode with ire each time you see him?
Anonymous 3 days ago
If she wont listen to her husban (Harry) and follow the rules of the firm she just joint in, she better leave and even Diana said to the boys Dont let anyone come between them and both of them promised their mom. That means Harry had to think why they had differences if his brother is right stic to his brothers side.