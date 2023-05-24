Did Prince William remember his brother Harry amid family feud rumors? THIS photo makes fans feel so

Royal fans think that there still might be hope for Prince Harry and William to make amends. After all the damage was done to the relationship both brothers shared, fans have spotted a tiny detail that might be a sign of a potential reconciliation. In the BTS video posted to the Prince of Wales’ YouTube channel, a photo of Harry, Diana, and William was spotted at the Prince of Wales’s residence.

Did William pay tribute to Diana?

The BTS video uploaded on the Prince of Wales’ YouTube channel showed William and Kate getting ready for his father, King Charles’ coronation ceremony. In the video, the viewers were given a look inside the family’s Kensington estate. In one particular clip, Princess Charolette runs past a room with a piano in it; on the piano lie several framed photographs.

Eagle-eyed fans were able to notice a framed photo of Diana along with her two sons, William and Harry, in the video.

Fans were surprised to find the black and white photo that features Diana cuddling her two sons. The picture was on the cover of her 1995 Christmas card that was sent to family and friends. In the picture, Diana looks joyful in the center, William has his head rested over her shoulder, and Harry is seen doing the same with his arms wrapped around her.

A fan took to TikTok to talk about this revelation, while another commented, “I honestly wish Harry and William could come together. Diana would be devastated.” Fans concluded that Harry still holds a significant place in his older brother’s life even after the rift caused in recent years.

ALSO READ: Did Prince Harry understand his mother Princess Diana’s death better after alleged car chase in NYC?

Coronation BTS video labelled superficial

The same video that features the wholesome family picture for a split second was heavily criticized when it came out. Royal expert Sarah Vine revealed that the video centered around the Prince and Princess of Wales makes her “slightly uneasy.” The video was labeled as dramatic many, while the royal expert called it “superficial” and “one-dimensional” and went on to compare it with the advertisements you see on Tv “in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination.”

ALSO READ: Are Prince William and Kate Middleton 'bickering' because of the Prince Harry drama? Here's what we know