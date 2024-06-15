Did Prince William Secretly Visit MI6 Without Kate Middleton? Here's What Report Says

With a lot already going on at the Royal end in the UK, recent reports suggest that Prince William held a secret meeting with the British Secret Intelligence Service. He recently visited London’s MI6 headquarters without any announcement and his wife, Kate Middleton.

While a lot is being kept a secret, scroll down to learn more about the Prince of Wales’ recent MI6 visit.

Prince William visits MI6 headquarters privately

The 41-year-old royal family member met with the British Secret Intelligence Service on Thursday, June 13. The Secret Service is known to deal with foreign intelligence as well as is the one that protects the UK from espionage activities that are carried out by spies from outside of the region.

This visit by Prince William happened to be a private one and only came to light after the royal left the MI6 premises. In usual cases, such visits are announced with prior notice in advance.

However, the recent one was announced on Friday in the morning Court Circular, which is a list of activities and daily updates on the official royal engagements.

As reported by the Telegraph, Friday’s Court Circular informed its readers about the meeting through words that read, “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service.”

However, the details of his meeting and visit to the secret service’s headquarters are still being kept classified, and it is also unknown with whom the Prince had met.

Did Prince William hold such a secret meeting previously?

While his recent visit has raised many eyebrows, it wasn't the first time the heir to the throne had held such private meetings. In the year 2022, when he was the Duke of Cambridge, he paid a similar kind of visit to the headquarters.

However, back in 2012, the father of three visited the MI6 headquarters, located in London, while being accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton.

It was in 2019 that he spent a three-week stint working with the MI5, MI6, and GCHQ teams. This time, he was learning how the security in the UK works and how the stated intelligence agencies function.

As per the New York Post, the royal member had stated back then, “These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe.”

