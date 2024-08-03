Did Prince William Stop Meghan Markle From Wearing Princess Diana's Jewelry During Her Wedding With Prince Harry? Here's What Insiders Claim

The rift between the British royal family and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle has been making headlines ever since the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. However, royal sources are claiming that minor sparks of tension between Prince William and Meghan Markle took place right after the actress’ marriage to his younger brother, Prince Harry. According to insiders close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Markle was not allowed to don Princess Diana’s jewelry on the day of her wedding.

The royal author, Rob Jobson, shared with the media that the Suits star’s bond with the Prince and Princess of Wales had started showing cracks even before entering the palace as the wife of Prince Harry. In his biography about Kate Middelton, Jobson claimed, “William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewellery in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank.”

However, the royal author revealed that Prince Harry had proposed to the American native with his late mother’s engagement ring. Prince William, who, according to the media reports, was not happy with the event either, asked his brother to give time to Markle to adjust to the lifestyle of the U.K. and, most importantly, the royal family. A sense of tension always lingered between Markle and Wales’. An insider claimed that the smallest of the things turned concerning between Middleton and Markle.

In one of the incidents described by Jobson in his book, Rob wrote that the actress “had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them. When Meghan, who had forgotten her lip gloss, asked to borrow Catherine’s, the duchess was ‘taken aback’ but reluctantly handed it to her. According to Harry, she ‘grimaced’ after Meghan squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle. The duo stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California along with their two children. During their recent visit to Nigeria, Markle was spotted donning her late mother-in-law’s golden choker, which she paired with a white pant-suit.

