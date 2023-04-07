Did Prince William subtly send a message to Prince Harry? Royal expert reveals details

Jacinda Ardern distances herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand, publicly distanced herself from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were executive producers on a documentary series that was released on New Year's Eve. The name of the documentary was “Live to Lead,” and 8 high profile individuals were supposed to be part of it. Some of the names were Greta Thunberg, human rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, and former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern. The series was about giving world leaders who are committed to making a difference a chance to tell their stories. The 42-year-old politician released a public statement that she was not aware of Harry and Meghan’s involvement in the documentary. Jacinda confessed that she was initially approached by the Nelson Mandela Project in 2019 to be a part of this project.

Jacinda Ardern joins the Board of Trustees for the Earthshot Prize

Jacinda Ardern resigned as the Prime Minister after 5 years in office. She recently joined the board of trustees for the Earthshot Prize. Prince William was the one that came up with the idea for the contest to award environmental innovators. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that Jacinda’s new position as the trustee for William’s cause is "highly significant" and "launch the next phase of her career." He explained how Jacinda clearly distanced herself after stating that she participated in “Live to Lead” without knowledge of the involvement of Harry and Meghan.

Fitzwilliams continued, "It isn't a stretch to assume the former prime minister is further distancing herself from the Sussexes by accepting William's invitation to sign on as a trustee of his most high-profile charitable endeavor," said Christopher Andersen." "I think we may well see the two camps competing for celebrity endorsements of their various causes, which just further strains an already tense relationship."

Discussing this matter, Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence stated, “The exclusivity, mystique, diplomatic power of the crown will win out over Tinseltown every time."

