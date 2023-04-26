Did Princess Diana cheat on King Charles III? New details emerge in The Boy Who Walked Alone documentary

King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony is just around the corner. Ahead of the much-talked-about royal event slated for May 6, 2023, a new documentary on the King titled The Boy Who Walked Alone will premiere on Paramount+ on May 2, 2023. The documentary will bring new details to the fore regarding the royal’s early years, and his relationships with other members of the ‘spectacularly dysfunctional’ royal family. Among others, one shocking claim in the documentary is that it was the late Princess Diana who cheated first in her marriage with King Charles III, reports Entertainment Tonight. Read on to know more.

Did Princess Diana cheat first on King Charles III?

Princess Diana was the one who ‘strayed’ first in her marriage with King Charles III, claims Former Royal Protection Officer, Allan Peters - reported the media outlet which had exclusive access to the documentary. "I can categorically say that the first person that strayed in the marriage was the Princess of Wales.”

The documentary will reportedly shed light on previously unrevealed details about King Charles’ marriage with Princess Diana and how it continues to impact and affect his relationship with Prince Harry even now.

More about King Charles’ III new documentary The Boy Who Walked Alone

The documentary reportedly aims to paint a complex and complete picture of King Charles III– right from his growing up years under a distanced mother who was devoted to duty and the machismo and bullying of his father. It will also talk about his romantic relationships, and his turbulent and unhappy marriage with Princess Diana.

The documentary will feature intimate interviews with people who have known King Charles III closely throughout the decades. This includes goddaughter India Hicks, former chef Mervyn Wycherley, former classmate Johnny Stonborough, squadron leader Graham Laurien, former girlfriends Janet Jenkins and Jane Ward among others.

"We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way," said Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios. She further added, "This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again."

