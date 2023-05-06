Did Princess Diana support the British royal monarchy? Here's what unseen letter from past reveals

Princess Diana has been one of the most beloved royal figures in the history of the British monarchy. King Charles III's coronation is mere hours away and as per recent reports, the much-loved princess was a monarchy enthusiast and supporter. Continue reading to find out what Princess Diana wrote in her unseen letters and what her butler, Paul Burrell, has to say.

Was Princess Diana a supporter of the British royal monarchy?

Burrell has shared an unseen letter handwritten by Princess Diana where she talks about her wish to see the monarchy thrive. The butler, who worked for the princess for ten years, also shared what he thought would happen if she was still alive. "I so want the monarchy to survive and realize the changes that will take to put 'the show' on a new and healthy track," the letter written between 1993 and 1997 reads.

ALSO READ: Is Princess Diana controlling the weather before King Charles III's coronation? Viral tweet suggests so

Another passage of the never-seen-before letter shared with OK! says, "I am here to support Mama [the Queen] and to bring W + H up in order to cope with the fast-changing world we live in. I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I've planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge, and stability that is needed." Burrell explained, "She used to leave notes and letters for me all the time on my desk. She'd say, 'Whenever I have a thought and you're not there I have to write it down otherwise I'll forget."

"She was thinking about her life and the way forward and her sons and her part in the royal family. She never wanted to leave the royal family and she wanted to be an ambassador for the royal family around the world. I think that's what the perfect role for her would have been. Quite frankly, if she was around today, I could see her in Ukraine," he further mused.

Talking about why he shared the letter days before Princess Diana's former husband, King Charles III's coronation, he said, "I wanted you to see Diana's handwriting and her words, because they are so poignant at this moment in time, tied into the coronation and tied into the fact she was a monarchist." He then proceeded to claim, "She loved the royal family and she wanted the royal family to survive." Burrel added that it had also got to do with the fact that Diana's sons William and Harry were a part of the monarchy.

Paul Burrell claims Princess Diana would not hold animosity against Charles or Camilla

Back to the coronation, the butler claims that Princess Diana wouldn't harbor any animosity for Charles or his present wife and Queen Consort, Camilla. "I always think to myself, 'What would she do in this situation?' And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did." He added, "I don't think she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband's wife. I think she would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will King Charles III's coronation flowers include tribute to Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip? Find out

Advertisement

Despite Burrell's claims, the Internet doesn't seem to ever be willing to forgive Charles and Camilla. Their relationship timeline also reports that Charles cheated on Diana with Camilla, and the two allegedly mistreated the princess. Diana's own interviews have revealed how unhappy she was in her namesake marriage with the now-King. The coronation will take place today, May 6, 2023, and will be followed by a coronation concert tomorrow.