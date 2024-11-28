Did Princess Diana’s Mom Really Call the Royal Family “Just a Bunch of Small Germans”?

Frances Shand Kydd, the mother of Princess Diana, was no stranger to controversy, and her posthumously revealed diaries have reignited debates about her strained relationship with the British royal family. The diaries, based on her conversations with a journalist during the last seven years of her life, expose sharp criticisms of senior royals, Prince Charles, and even Diana herself. Shand Kydd’s biting remarks offer a glimpse into the tension-filled dynamic that marked her life and legacy.

As reported by The Scotsman, Frances Shand Kydd referred to the British royal family as “just a bunch of small Germans,” labeling them a “disgrace.” She also described the Queen Mother as “quite a b-tch” and reserved her harshest words for Prince Charles, calling him a “spoiled brat” and dismissing his struggles with depression, saying, “Good.”

The tension between Shand Kydd and the monarchy reached a peak during Princess Diana’s funeral arrangements in 1997. Shand Kydd was angered by perceived slights from the royal family, recalling how she threatened to boycott the funeral if her arrival wasn’t prioritized over theirs. Despite the public tragedy, her defiance highlighted her lingering bitterness toward the institution Diana had been a part of.

Frances Shand Kydd’s personal life was marked by turmoil, including a bitter divorce that left Diana and her siblings to be raised by their father. Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, revealed the deep scars this caused, recounting how Diana waited in vain for her mother, who had promised to return but never did. Shand Kydd’s controversial remarks, including celebrating Diana’s loss of her HRH title after her divorce, further fractured their already strained relationship.

Following Diana’s death, Shand Kydd retreated to a quieter life in Scotland, devoting herself to her Catholic faith and finding solace in her friendship with Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet, the chaplain who had kept vigil over Diana’s body. She also corresponded with grieving fans of Diana, despite battling Parkinson’s disease and brain cancer in her final years.

Frances Shand Kydd’s diaries paint a complicated picture of a woman torn between personal turmoil and her connection to one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. While her harsh words and actions often overshadow her legacy, they also shed light on the struggles and complexities of life in Diana’s orbit. Shand Kydd passed away in 2004, leaving behind a legacy that remains as polarizing as it is fascinating.

