Did Priscilla Presley ask to be buried next to Elvis Presley during her negotiation with Riley Keough?

Priscilla Presley reportedly wanted something more precious from granddaughter Riley Keough than money in the court battle. The 77-year old asked to be buried next to her ex-husband Elvis Presley when she dies. This came as one of Priscilla’s conditions to settle the bitter feud with her granddaughter over the estate of her late daughter, Lisa Marie. Read on to get to know more on the matter.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough feud

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42 and is buried on the grounds of his former home, Graceland. Priscilla Presley asked to be buried next to her former lover and father of her late daughter. However, according to TMZ, Priscilla Presley’s request was firmly denied by Riley’s representatives. Priscilla backed down without putting up a huge fight in this matter. However, Priscilla walked away with a large sum of money, according to TMZ.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough’s lawyers announced on Wednesday that the duo have reached a settlement over Lisa Marie’s estate. Priscilla’s attorney said, “They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Despite the court battle, Priscilla Presley insists that her family is stronger than ever. The 77-year-old also wanted to clarify that she never filed a lawsuit against her ‘beloved granddaughter’. Priscilla said, “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.” She further asked for privacy to properly grieve the loss of her daughter and spend some personal time with her family.

Priscilla Presley lawsuit

Priscilla and Elvis Presley daughter Lisa Marie died in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Shortly after Lisa’s death, Priscilla disputed a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will which stated that her mother and former manager were removed as co-trustees.

