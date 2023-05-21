Did Priyanka Chopra's show Citadel take a dig at Kate Middleton? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ongoing spy series Citadel just took a not-so-subtle jab at Kate Middleton.

In case you did not know, the actress is quite close to Catherine’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle. She even attended the Suits actress’ wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

And now, in the third episode of the Prime Video series helmed by the Russo brothers, seemingly there is a dig at the Princess of Wales, 41. Read on to find out.

Citadel takes a dig at Kate Middleton

In episode 3, Priyanka Chopra’s character Nadia Sinh tells her partner Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy (played by Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto (played by Sen Monro) to broker a deal with the military. This is when Balduino makes a joke about Kate, as he says, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge.”

As of now, neither the streaming platform nor Priyanka Chopra has addressed the diss towards Kate Middleton.

The Little Mermaid’s dig at Kate Middleton

This is not the only instance when Princess Catherine has been the object of a diss. Recently, an early reviewer of Halle Bailey’s movie The Little Mermaid told Page Six about a particular had a literal reference to a couple of royal members, including Kate Middleton.

Referring to the scene, the critic told the media outlet, “Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric. She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name.” “His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’” So, apart from Kate, the film also has a not-so-subtle reference to Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.

The critic also shared that there was no logic in the plot of the film for such a strong response from Ariel. “Disney would be disingenuous to imply those name choices were coincidental,” the source said.

