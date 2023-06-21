Did Queen Camilla intentionally wear Dior outfit to taunt Meghan Markle? Find out

Queen Camilla was recently seen in a full Dior ensemble, and it seems like she is taking a dig at Meghan Markle. Recently, rumors about the Duchess signing a contract with the French fashion house Dior were making rounds. Queen Camilla’s recent outfit, which was head-to-toe Dior, is being taken as a sign of a taunt toward Meghan Markle.

Is Queen Camilla taunting Meghan Markle?

At the 2023 Royal Ascot, King Charles and Queen Camilla showed up looking pristine. The King wore a suit along with a top hat, but on this occasion, the queen truly stole the show. What stood out was the brand Camilla's outfit from Dior.

Camilla does not regularly wear clothes from the French brand but decided to do so on this occasion, as reported by TMZ. She sported a custom Dior dress, and coat and paired it with matching gloves. The onlookers found the timing of the decision to wear the outfit very intentional.

Rumors about Meghan Markle’s deal with Dior

There were rumors about Meghan Markle signing a deal with Dior to be their ambassador. The deal would come after Harry and Meghan lost a multi-million dollar podcast deal with Spotify. On Tuesday, a spokesperson from Dior came forward to clarify that no such deal was in negotiation. Meghan has been spotted in Dior’s designs over the years on multiple monumental occasions. Meghan was spotted in a Dior ensemble during her 2019 tour of Morroco, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as Prince Archie’s christening ceremony. The Duchess was rumored to be wearing a full face of Dior makeup at her wedding.

In other news, a source told Page Six that everyone noted Harry and Meghan’s absence at the event. “The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here,” the source shared with the outlet.

This whole incident also comes after reports suggested that Queen Camilla “remains furious” at Harry for his memoir Spare. In the book, Harry addresses Camilla as a “wicked stepmother” while adding how the family “blames Meghan for the entire mess.” Harry had also written about how he and William begged his father not to marry Camilla.

