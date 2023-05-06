Did Queen Elizabeth II call Meghan Markle ‘evil’? Here’s what she thought about Prince Harry meeting his wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's strained relationship with the British Royal family is not a secret. On many occasions, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had publicly called out Harry's father, the new monarch King Charles III, and his Queen Consort Camilla Parker. They also opened up about the mistreatments from his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, several times. But the couple has always maintained that they shared a warm bond with the late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who is also Prince Harry's paternal grandmother.

Did Queen Elizabeth II call Meghan Markle 'evil'?

However, the latest reports published by Sky News suggest a whole different story. According to the reports, close insiders of the British Royal family indicate that the late Monarch was not precisely fond of Meghan Markle. The spectators suggest that Queen Elizabeth II, whom they consider the 'most forgiving woman in the world; always saw through the Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, Her Majesty even called Meghan 'evil' on an occasion and considered Prince Harry meeting her had become an absolute catastrophe.

If the reports are to be believed, the Queen who hosted a reception at Balmoral a few weeks before her demise had opened up about Meghan Markle to a few of her guests. "At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil," said the Royal family insiders in their chat with Sky News.

The Queen was regretful about how things ended up

According to the insiders, Queen Elizabeth II, who was in her last days at that time, was highly regretful of how things ended up as far as her family is concerned. "It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as 'evil' to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her. It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth. By this point, we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out," revealed the spectators.