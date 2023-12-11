Did Queen Elizabeth insult Meghan Markle by assigning her Black equerry for safety? Exploring reports amid 'racist' accusations

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly suggested that Meghan Markle, who is biracial, be assisted in her adjustment to palace life by Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, a Ghanaian-born equerry. This proposal revealed in Omid Scobie's book Endgame, aimed to help Meghan feel more comfortable in her new royal role.

However, the suggestion didn't sit well with Meghan and her friends. Despite Lieutenant Colonel Twumasi-Ankrah being described as charming and intelligent, Meghan found the recommendation awkward. According to Scobie, the discomfort likely arose from the notable “lack of Black or other non-white staff” in “relevant senior roles.”

This incident unfolded after Meghan had initially been assigned Lady Susan Hussey to assist her in navigating her royal duties. Meghan, however, declined this offer, leading the palace to recommend Lieutenant Colonel as an alternative mentor. The suggestion that Meghan needed special assistance because of her background left her and her friends feeling insulted. A friend told the Duchess, “I doubt Kate was offered an equerry [for guidance],” per Scobie.

This disclosure is part of an ongoing narrative about the palace's perceived lack of understanding when it comes to supporting Meghan. Tina Brown, in her book The Palace Papers, also touched upon this issue, emphasizing that none of the experienced palace hands suggested were women of color.

Kate Middleton and King Charles III were accused of racist remarks

These revelations come in the wake of accusations of Kate Middleton and King Charles III making "racist" remarks. Meghan had previously asserted in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that there were concerns within the royal family about the potential skin color of her unborn son, Archie.

While Middleton and Charles haven't publicly addressed these claims, recent reports suggest that Prince William and Charles are considering legal action against those spreading these rumors. Discussions are underway, with a focus on making careful and professional decisions rather than rushing into any action over a weekend, according to a source cited by the Telegraph.

