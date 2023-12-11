Did Queen Elizabeth want security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Exploring recently revealed letters amid the libel case

Queen Elizabeth expressed her desire in 2020 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have ongoing security as they moved to the U.S., as revealed in a recently uncovered letter.

The Queen, through her private secretary Sir Edward Young, sent a letter to the U.K. cabinet secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, after the Sandringham Summit in January 2020. This summit, held at the Queen's country home, was a meeting of the royal family to discuss Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their royal duties.

The letter read “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family, given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

This letter became part of the evidence in a recent three-day hearing in London related to Harry's libel lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. The Duke alleges that a 2022 article about his security arrangements attacked his honesty and integrity.

The hearing raised questions about the financial support the Duke and Duchess received from the royal family after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to the U.S. The Mail on Sunday claimed that Prince Harry did not offer to pay for police protection after the Sandringham Summit, contradicting the Duke's legal team's argument.

Despite the legal proceedings, Prince Harry's attempt to have the Mail on Sunday's defense dismissed was unsuccessful. The judge ruled that the lawsuit should proceed to trial.

Prince Harry challenged the removal of police security

In a separate case, Prince Harry is challenging the removal of his police security in the U.K. by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) after leaving his working royal role in February 2020.

Harry expressed his sadness at being forced to step back from his royal duties and leave the U.K. He emphasized the importance of keeping his family safe on U.K. soil, particularly for his children to feel at home. The U.K. Home Office stated that security decisions for Prince Harry and his family would be made on a case-by-case basis, considering his non-working royal status and residence abroad.