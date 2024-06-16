Did Quentin Tarantino Get Into Heated Discussion With Robert De Niro Over Their Film At Tribeca Film Festival? Details Inside

Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of the special segment hosted at the event, where the duo indulged in discussion of their films and experiences in the industry over the years. The ceremony began with the premiere of Tarantino’s 1997 film, Jackie Brown.

Post the premiere, Tarantino and De Niro got into discussing the cinema back then. As the pair continued the discussion, the filmmaker began grilling the actor, who has been a man of few words. The discussion went on for 40 minutes.

Quentin Tarantino questions Robert De Niro over his film roles

The filmmaker first began by asking the actor about how he managed to bring humor to his role in Jackie Brown. De Niro responded by telling him that he has watched a lot of movies with different kinds of audiences, and the punches that made the viewers laugh gave him insights on how to deliver a scene. The actor revealed that even the regular stuff could turn into comedy if acted in a certain way.

De Niro claimed, “You’re caught up in the phone cord and you realize that was a comedy scene going on right inside of there. You played it as a comedian. I think it was a situation where you just said, ‘Oh, I can do a little bit more here. I can have my own little bit going on while they’re doing the narrative.'”

Advertisement

However, not every time has the actor hit the right chord with comedy situations; as for De Niro, it depends on the directors.

ALSO READ: ‘It Was The Worst': Robert De Niro Reveals How Richard Dreyfuss Took Over His Role In The Goodbye Girl

What did Robert De Niro say about his failed comedy scenes?

As the actor and the director progressed into the conversation, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood maker pointed towards De Niro’s other movie roles, including in the 1970’s film Bogart Slept Here, which was never released, and working with Mike Nicolas, who fired the actor.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor revealed that working with Nicolas just didn’t work for him. The actor shared that he shot for the film for two weeks, but it was a certain kind of comedy that he couldn’t perform.

De Niro shared that later he ran into Nicolas, who apologized to the actor at a dinner, and De Niro simply said, “I’m OK. I did OK. No problem.”

Advertisement

Other movies by Robert De Niro, such as Goodfellas, Silver Lining Playbook, The Godfather II, and many others, will premiere at the Film Festival over the coming week.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro To Be Honored With Service To America Leadership Award For His Commitment To Hollywood Industry