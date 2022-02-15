Did Rachel Zegler just confirm dating her co star Josh Andres Rivera through THIS Valentine’s Day post?

Looks like Rachel Zegler has just confirmed her relationship with West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera after almost a year of speculation. Last February, just days after Valentine's Day, the 20-year-old actress sparked suspicions with a simple tweet that stated, 'I love Josh Andres Rivera.'

Over the last year, the duo would routinely share images of one other on social media, however Zegler confirmed their relationship in a series of Instagram and Instagram story postings on Monday, during their Valentine's Day meal. On Monday afternoon, she uploaded a black-and-white picture of herself and her 26-year-old co-star getting close, with the caption, 'committing valen-crimes.' As per Daily Mail, the duo allegedly committed said 'valen-crimes' in London, with Zegler posting a photo of their supper at Mr. White's Leicester Square on her Instagram story.

Check out her post here:

Zegler also shared a brief video of Rivera feeding her a bite of bolognese as Rivera jokes, 'Dippin the sauce. Saucy. 2 bologn-easy,' he says as Zegler laughs. However, in West Side Story, Zegler made her feature film debut as Maria, opposite Josh Andres Rivera, who also made his feature film debut as Chino. Maria was set up from the start of the plot, when they go to the school dance together, albeit that's also where she meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) and they both fall in love.

Meanwhile, Zegler's next significant film appearances will be in Shazam: Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023) and as the main character in Disney's Snow White. On the other hand, Rivera will next be seen in Cat Person, a film adaption of the viral New Yorker short story starring Emilia Jones (CODA) and Nicholas Braun (Succession).

