Did Rachel Zegler 'Manifest' New Hunger Games Book? Find Out Why She Said ' You're Welcome' To Netizens

The Hunger Games fans have collectively lost their minds since the announcement of Collins releasing her fifth installment in the series — Sunrise on the Reaping — arriving March 18, 2025.

However, it's not just Suzanne Collins, the author of the cult favorite series, that the series fans are thanking for the much-awaited upcoming book, which like all the other books in the series is to get made into a movie. It's Rachel Zeglar who is getting 'Thank you' messages in abundance as well.

Why, you ask? Well, the internet believes it was The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress who manifested the recently announced book by Collins.

The actress, too, is not shying away from the credits coming her way.

Rachel Zegler takes credit for the upcoming Hunger Games deposit

A year before she was cast as Lucy Gray Baird in The Ballad of Songbirds, Zegler shared an insisting tweet on the social media platform, reading, "Girls don't want boys. girls want Suzanne Collins to release a Haymitch Abernathy origin trilogy."

Well, now that her prayers have been answered, Zegler posted another tweet, playfully taking credit for the fandom getting a new story and much-anticipated story, writing, "You’re welcome guys," on X on June 6.

Fans swarmed her comments section with affectionate messages, asking for her secret manifestation recipe

What to expect from Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping

When Scholastic announced the book on Thursday, June 6, the publication house said that “Sunrise on the Reaping will take readers back to Panem, a post-apocalyptic land made up of 12 districts that was once North America but destroyed by war and climate change.”

It also noted that the events in the upcoming book begin on the morning of the dealing of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell. Notably, the book is set 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games novel.

As per a statement from Collins on the same day, she was inspired by the Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume’s 'ideas on implicit submission' and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.’

Collins’ first four books in the series, all of which, as mentioned above, got the film treatment, have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and have been translated into more than 50 languages, per Scholastic.

As for the Sunrise on the Reaping movie, it will be released on November 20, 2026, by Lionsgate, the studio behind the book-to-screen adaptations of Collins’ other Hunger Games books.