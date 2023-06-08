Did Raquel Leviss propose to become ‘an addition’ in a throuple with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix?

Raquel Leviss once entertained the idea of being a ‘throuple’ with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix despite already being in a relationship with the former for months.

On Wednesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Leviss shared some details about her affair with Tom Sandoval which ended his 9-year-long relationship with Madix.

Read on to know more.

Raquel Leviss proposed to become ‘an addition’ to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s couple

During the reunion episode that aired on Wednesday, a producer asked Leviss what she was hiding, taking a cue from her facial expressions and body language. To this, Raquel replied that she has a really bad poker face and that she feels ‘really guilty’.

“A huge part of me wanted to tell [Ariana of the affair]. It ate me alive trying to tell her,” she said, as she teared up during the segment that was filmed six days after the reunion.

Raquel further shared that she was bold enough to think, “‘What would Ariana think of me being an addition?'”

“I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval. It didn’t seem like that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question,” she claimed.

Raquel Leviss says Tom Sandoval is going to ‘kill’ her

Leviss further said that she hates ‘lying so much’ and shared that Tom Sandoval was ‘gonna kill’ her. Explaining her statement further, she said, “He’s asked me to not disclose all this information. Especially now being so isolated, I feel like Tom is the one person I have, so if I betray him, I’ll have nobody.”

For the unversed, news about Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s split hit the headlines on March 3 after the former learned of Sandoval’s months-long affair with her close friend Raquel Leviss. Sources told PEOPLE that the former couple was going through problems in their relationship and that the affair was the last straw.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up