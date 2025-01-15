Did Ridley Scott Ditch Paramount’s Bee Gees Biopic? Director Says He’s Expensive But Worth It

Ridley Scott is all set to direct a Bee Gees biopic with Paramount. However, the project in discussion has been delayed. Shedding light on past discussions with the studio, the director of Blade Runner recently revealed that he opted out of the project temporarily to work on another film.

Talking to GQ, Ridley Scott mentioned that the studio changed its goalposts. “I said, ‘You can’t do that.’ They insisted. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to warn you, I will walk because I will go on to the next movie.’ They didn’t believe me, and I did,” the highly acclaimed director explained while speaking with the outlet.

Ridley Scott then added that he was being asked “to go too far,” and he responded, “‘No. Next!’ They didn’t like my deal. So I said, I’ll move on. I’m expensive, but I’m f**king good.”

Ridley Scott will next be working on The Dog Stars, which will begin filming in April. According to Deadline, the filmmaker expects to start the Bee Gees biopic around September of this year.

The movie is seemingly titled You Should Be Dancing. Talking about the film’s plot, the director of Blade Runner 2049 stated that the biopic will focus on the competition among the band members.

Ridley Scott also mentioned that he is drawn to the working-class aspect of the Bee Gees, adding that he is particularly interested in the rivalry and competition between the brothers.

Scott’s latest work was Gladiator II, a sequel to the 2000 movie that starred Russell Crowe.

