Did Rihanna date MLB player Matt Kemp? Here's what happened

Matt Kemp was Rihanna’s first high-profile relationship after she called it quits with ex Chris Brown. The 'Umbrella' singer and MLB player were romantically involved in the late 2000s. Although, the romance didn’t last long as the relationship was ‘never as serious as it looked’.

In an interview in 2010, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Kemp and said she was happy and comfortable. The Grammy Award winner also revealed that it was Kemp who kept her sane amidst her crazy life and stardom. She said, “I have such a chaotic life, but at the end of the day, that is just my peace. She further added that talking to Kemp and her family kept her sound. Rihanna also discussed her troubled relationship with ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown, in the same interview. She allegedly suffered physical assault from Brown.

Rihanna and MLB player Matt Kemp’s dating history

After parting ways with Chris Brown, RiRi began dating professional baseball player Matt Kemp. The duo ignited dating rumors in 2009 when they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve and later on a trip to Mexico in 2010. Although, the couple parted ways by December 2010 due to the ‘Don’t Stop The Music' singer's busy schedule.

About Rihanna and Matt Kemp

The American baseball player, Matt Kemp, began his career in 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) for a number of organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Cincinnati Reds. He won several awards including, two Gold Glove Awards, two Silver Slugger Awards, and was selected for three All-Star teams.

Rihanna is the best-selling musician of all time. She has bagged several awards including six Guinness World Records, nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards, and the NAACP President's Award.

Also read: How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky react to Tem's controversial dress at Oscars 2023? Find out | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: 35 Best rain songs to soak your sentimental soul in 2023 | PINKVILLA