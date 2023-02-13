Did Rihanna hint at her second pregnancy before revealing baby bump at Super Bowl Halftime show?

Rihanna ’s pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl Halftime show has undoubtedly surprised everyone. But, the 34-year-old songstress might have just hinted at the big news even before taking the stage at Super Bowl on February 12. Yup, that’s right!

Recently, Rihanna spoke to CBS Sports, when she mentioned that she was ‘thinking about bringing someone’ out during her much-anticipated halftime performance. The Umbrella singer blindsided everybody as it was naturally assumed that she was referring to collaborating with a surprise musical star on the stage. However, it turns out, Rihanna was indeed talking about her second child!

The Super Bowl Halftime performer teased her baby bump during the initial moments of her gig, as she placed her hand on her belly. The singer was seen dressed in a head-to-toe red outfit featuring a bodysuit, bandeau, and a jumper with open zip, thus revealing her baby bump in its full glory. Soon after her act, Rihanna’s rep confirmed that the Grammy Award-winner was indeed expecting her second baby with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna’s thoughts on motherhood after welcoming first son with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2022. Recently, the Diamonds singer engaged in a conversation with retired NFL player Nate Burleson, in the inaugural episode of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, when Burleson asked about her life as a mother, Rihanna responded, “I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."