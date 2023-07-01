Did Rihanna just drop hints about new album while celebrating billion streams? Here's what we know

Barbadian singer Rihanna has been one of the most successful personalities in the music indutry. Fans of the 35-year-old have been waiting for a new album and new musical era from the Rude Boy hitmaker for years. Rihanna has made a new Instagram post celebrating the streams her music have received and netizens think she's hinting at her upcoming album.

Did Rihanna just drop hints about new album while celebrating billion streams?

Rihanna posted a screenshot on Instagram that stated she was the first female artist to have ten songs with more than one billion Spotify streams despite having no new album in years. Referencing the same, the singer captioned the post dated June 30, 2023, "Bad Gal billi... wit no new album… lemme talk my shit." Even though the post seemed like a flex, netizens also think it could be a hint at the pending album she promises to release as soon as she can.

Rihanna's last music album Anti was released seven and a half years ago. Despite having no new studio album or single, the Fenty Beauty founder is still ruling the streaming charts which is exactly what the post seems to be celebrating. The record-breaking musician received quite a lot of love from her colleagues in the comment section of the post. Singer Normani wrote "Wow [fire emoji] while rising rapper Ice Spice simply posted a single fire emoji.

Meanwhile, rapper Nicki Minaj hyped Rihanna up by replying with a rap in the comment section, much to the joy of fans. "Not bad gal billi poppin shit like a wheelie. I mean Poppin like a pilly. Like really. Man down cuz she making a Killy!!! SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie. Caribbean girls run it & AWWLLL these btchs know da dilly. Okay bars #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes." While fans wait for Rihanna's next album, the 35-year-old has been dabbling in multiple ventures including her lingerie and cosmetics brand.

More about Rihanna's ventures

The We Found Love hitmaker headlined the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she announced her second pregnancy. Rihanna gave birth to her first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022. She is expected to give birth to her second child this year. The singer has been in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky since 2020. Recently, there have been rumors of the two having secretly been married, but there has been no confirmation of the same.

