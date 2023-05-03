Did Rihanna marry A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala 2023? Fans think so

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently attended Met Gala 2023 in a stunning ensemble and further fueled their wedding rumors. The couple started dating in early 2020 and last year they welcomed their first child. They also sparked engagement rumors after Rihanna was spotted with a massive diamond sparkler. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.

Here is why fans think that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married each other ahead of Met Gala 2023.

The bridal-esque attire of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala carpet fueled their marriage rumors. Rihanna looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white Valentino ensemble with a flower-adorned cape and dramatic train. She accessorized her bridal attire with $25 million worth of Cartier jewelry. And though fans think that the couple is married, the wedding ring was certainly missing from her hand. On the other hand, A$AP Rocky donned a Gucci suit jacket and shimmering jeans along with a kilt that was held by numerous belts.

Rihanna’s choice to wear white led netizens to believe that she secretly married A$AP Rocky. One fan tweeted, "I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I think this is a nod to Rihanna and ASAP getting married. She’s late and she’s the last to arrive and she’s in a wedding dress’ while the other one wrote, ‘Is this Rihanna’s wedding and we’re all just finding out about it…like go awf sisssss. Like surprise Met Gala this is actually my wedding… K thanks."

Even if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not married, they seem to have perfectly executed this year’s theme of honoring Karl Lagerfeld. As one fan pointed out, "Fun fact. Karl would usually close his Chanel shows with a wedding dress! THIS is ON THEME! The timing of Rihanna in the carpet! The styling! Everything!"

