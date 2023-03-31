Did Rihanna pay $500,000 as rent in Paradise Valley ahead of Super Bowl 2023?

Rihanna, who made a sparkling headline with her Super Bowl performance recently, has taken the ground off our feet after we came to know about HR rental stay property. During her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna garnered media attention, and it appears that the singer didn't skimp on lodgings while she was in Arizona.

According to Fox Sports, 118.7 million people watched the entire programme, which means more people tuned in to see the 34-year-old perform for the first time in years than to watch the actual game.

With almost 800 people working on the production, Rihanna amazed the crowd by singing 12 of her most popular songs, including "B—- Better Take My Money," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds."

Did Rihanna really rent a property worth $500,000 ahead of her Super Bowl 2023 performance? Let's find out.

Rihanna went all out for her performance, and she did the same for her accommodations while in Phoenix for the Super Bowl extravaganza.

Reports from TMZ Sports Nearly 30 miles separate Rihanna's rental home from State Farm Stadium in Paradise Valley.

According to the publication, Rihanna slept at the 6,400-square-foot home near Camelback Mountain for six nights. It cost $85,000 per night. That indicates that the musician spent more than $500,000 on the desert rental home.

Here is what the house content inside says:

The home has two living areas, a private gym, a walk-in wine cellar, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

In the backyard, there is a sizable pool with a built-in waterfall and a number of additional amenities.

When the house sold last February, Katrina Barrett, the listing agent, remarked, Between bocce ball, pickle ball, a heated pool, a heated spa, beautiful outdoor ambiance, and a really nice music system that makes sense."

Given that the singer can spend such a hefty amount: Let's have a look at how much she is worth.

It is not surprising that the singer was able to afford the rental home given that she is a self-made billionaire with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Contrary to tradition, the singer didn't receive any compensation for her Super Bowl performance. Instead, because she hadn't performed in front of a live audience in a while, Rihanna used the performance as an opportunity to get enormous publicity.

Also, it helped enhance the sales of her songs; according to Luminate, after her Super Bowl appearance, the sales of her songs rose by 390 percent. The number of on-demand streaming options for her repertoire increased by 140% in the US.

