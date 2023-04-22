Did Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and others pay to keep their blue ticks on Twitter?

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas are among the few celebrities who have paid to keep their blue ticks on Twitter.

Celebs who have subscribed to get the blue tick on Twitter

Some of the biggest pop stars have paid to retain their blue ticks on the microblogging platform. These include the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus. Other singers have also signed up for the subscription. They include Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Coldplay, David Guetta, Chance The Rapper, Shawn Mendes, and Snoop Dogg.

Among actors, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Neil Patrick Harris have paid the monthly subscription to keep their blue ticks.

Talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres have also decided to subscribe to the monthly plan. Mr Beast, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul are other internet personalities who went ahead with the move.

While LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner publicly criticized Elon Musk’s new initiative for Twitter Blue and declared that they would not pay for it, now have the blue tick mark against their names and are being labeled as paying subscribers of Twitter Blue.

What is Twitter Blue about?

For the unversed, on April 20, 2023, Elon Musk removed the blue ticks from around 420,000 legacy verified accounts on Twitter that were given the blue ticks after the platform’s now-defunct identity verification process. This means that from now on, only users who pay $8 per month, or $11 per month for mobile devices, will have the blue tick next to their names on Twitter. This defeats the initial purpose of verifying the authenticity of accounts.

As per reports, out of the 420,000 legacy verified accounts on Twitter, only 5 percent have subscribed to the new plan. Read on to find out who have subscribed.

