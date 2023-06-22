Did Rihanna wear a diamond watch worth whooping US $670,000 around her neck at LV fashion show?

Rihanna is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. The iconic pop star’s maternity style during her first and second pregnancy has been on the point. Even with the second baby on the way, she didn’t back down from starting a new trend.

Recently, Rihanna along with her partner was spotted at Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris. She made headlines with her outfit and accessories choices. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna’s ‘choker watch’ at LV fashion show

Rihanna’s outfit at the Pharrell Williams' debut LV collection at Paris Fashion Week was on point. However, what caught people’s attention was a sparkling watch that she adorned around her neck like a choker. The iconic singer opted for a one-of-a-kind choker by Jacob & Co. This watch choker is reportedly set with 30 carats baguette-cut white diamonds along with 338 brilliant-cut ones set onto the movement. This watch is reportedly valued at about US $670,000.

Along with the choker watch, Rihanna also opted for a layered necklace along with a beanie adorned by a diamond brooch.

Previously also during her record breaking Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Rihanna opted for a Jacob & Co. Northern Lights watch. It was embedded with red sapphire crystals as well as matching strap.

Rihanna’s outfit at LV fashion show

At Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen in coordinating outfits. The Diamonds singer dazzled in blue denim uncheckered jumpsuit, which was unzipped to reveal her baby bump. Meanwhile on the other hand, the rapper was sporting dark wash jeans shorts along with what seemed like a denim jacket and green fuzzy slippers from Louis Vuitton.

The other celebrities who were at the attendance in LV men’s spring 2024 show in Paris includes Beyonce, Jay Z, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian.

