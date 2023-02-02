Did Rita Ora finally confirm her marriage with Taika Waititi? Singer says she’s ‘officially off the market’

Rita Ora just confirmed her marriage with filmmaker Taika Waititi after months of speculation. The pop singer recently confirmed the news in an interview with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Radio Breakfast as she promoted her new single You Only Love Me. This official announcement comes several months after the couple sparked wedding rumours as they posted pictures wearing wedding bands. PEOPLE magazine then reported that the lovebirds got married in a very small ceremony.

Rita Ora confirms her marriage with Taika Waititi In the aforementioned interview, Rita Ora was asked if she was indeed married to Waititi. As reported by PEOPLE, she responded by saying that she is ‘officially off the market’. “Yes. Here we are," she said. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!" When asked if she planned on taking Waititi as her last name, the singer commented that although she has thought about it, she has also worked hard for her last name ‘Ora’. She then reflected that she does believe in sharing the journey with her husband, and concluded that she has not decided yet.

The ‘I’ll Never Let You Down’ singer was then asked about her wedding ceremony. “It was perfect," she shared. "It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet." Rita recently released a wedding-themed music video featuring cameos by Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Chelsea Handler, Kristen Stewart, and Sharon Stone. When Rita Ora and Taika Waititi sparked wedding rumours The couple was first linked together in the spring of 2021 when they were snapped coddling each other in Sydney. In June last year, Rita Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director sparked wedding rumours after the singer was spotted with a gold wedding band on her ring finger. Taika Waititi was also seen with a silver wedding band on his left hand. According to a report in The Sun, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in London.

