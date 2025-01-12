Did Rob Lowe Attempt To Be A Musician? Youngblood Star Reveals Incident From ‘80s

The 80s heartthrob, Rob Lowe truly stole everyone’s hearts with his handsome looks when he acted in projects, but did you know that he once attempted to venture into music and also took the first step of recording a yacht rock demo with Toto band? The actor shared this story on his podcast Literally, as per Entertainment Weekly.

As per the report, while conversing with HBO’s Yacht Rock: A Documentary, Lowe mentioned his attempt to pursue music. He stated, “There was a minute in the '80s where I was definitely doing too much Bolivian marching powder and just being a f***ing lunatic.”

The performer stated, “Coming at the time in a young actor's career where they're too old to play the roles they've been playing, but they're too young to play the roles that will last you the rest of your life, which are really the great ones.”

The actor not being able to get good parts reportedly resulted in Lowe pursuing music. He stated that one can sort of “feel” that, adding that he loved music a lot. He shared that it got in his head that maybe he should think more about music and he ended up cutting a demo with Toto.

As per the publication’s article, it was likely, that the actor called on the acclaimed music group to pursue and support the work that would theoretically be out under Lowe’s one name, rather than the group’s name.

Advertisement

But the escapades by the actor did not come to fruition and he majorly avoided the music-related ventures throughout his career, except for a few exceptions.

In the podcast, Simmons questions who wasn’t Lowe “involved” with in Los Angeles in the ‘80s, to which the actor responded by saying, “Probably nobody, because I also took having fun very seriously.”

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Prince Harry Revealed Brother William 'Knocked Me to the Floor' For THIS Reason