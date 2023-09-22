Did Robert Downey Jr convince Chris Evans to play his MCU character Captain America? Report suggests

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are fan favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey portrayed the character of Iron Man, while Evans portrayed Captain America. There is a lot of hope that both characters will return in some way. Evans has remarked numerous times that, while he would like to reprise his role as Captain America, he does not believe it will happen anytime soon. Meanwhile, Evans has had a strange connection with his MCU contract and now does not have one in place, but it turns out that he was persuaded to play Captain America in the first place by an innocent individual. According to Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. persuaded the actor to go on, and the studios reduced the contract to a six-movie pact.

Robert Downey Jr. convinces Chris Evans to play Captain America

Despite their on-screen rivalry, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. assisted Chris Evans in convincing him to take on his MCU role. From 2011 until 2019, Evans portrayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vanity Fair published an article about alternate castings in the MCU. An insider disclosed Downey's influence on Evans' decision to take on the Captain America role.

Downey allegedly persuaded Evans to pick up the Captain America shield because he believed it would make him a larger star. Chris Evans also appeared in another superhero film series, The Fantastic Four, before joining the MCU. However, Johnny Storm's role pales in comparison to Captain America, one of Marvel Comics' most well-known heroes.

Additionally, Marvel Studios reduced the number of films under Evans' contract. They usually like to lock in their actors for a large number of MCU appearances. In order to entice Evans even more, the number was reduced to six. During his MCU stint, he would finish portraying the part in 11 different productions (in various capacities).

Does Chris Evans have plans to retire?

Chris Evans recently admitted to GQ that he has not worked a single day in 2023 and has no plans to do so in the near future. The Ghosted actor replied "Yeah, maybe. I'll never say never because it was such an amazing experience. But I'm also incredibly protective of it. It's something I'm quite proud of. And, as I already stated, there are times when I can't believe it happened at all. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab, didn't live up to expectations, or just didn't feel related to the original product. So, not any time soon."

Evans further added, "And ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have many other hobbies. Look, I haven't ascended any kind of peak in this field. I don't have any Oscars, and I'm not associated in any way with other names who are at the top of the mountain. But I'm also really satisfied."

Meanwhile, Evans was seen in the film Ghosted, alongside Ana de Armas. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan both made cameo appearances in the film. He also co-starred in the pharmaceutical thriller Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt, Catherine O'Hara, Andy Garcia, and others. David Yates directed the picture.

