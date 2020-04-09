Did Robert Downey Jr get THIS Iron Man co star fired from MCU?

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star accused RDJ of getting him fired from MCU. Read on to know more.

Iron Man actor Terrence Howard did not hold back while accusing Robert Downey Jr of getting him fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvelites have always loved and appreciated the unbreakable bond that the marvel actors share in real life, especially with RDJ. His co-stars are always gushing about working with him and keep praising the actor for being fun and supportive towards his fellow actors. However, Terrence apparently had a totally different experience. He accused the Marvel star of throwing him out of MCU after they worked together in Iron Man.

Back in 2013, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Terrence claimed that after Iron Man’s massive box office success, RDJ was offered a huge hike to appear in the sequel. The actor stated that Robert was given an option of distributing the amount with the original cast members, but he decided to keep most of it for himself. Seemingly hurt by this, Howard asserted that he helped Robert become Iron Man in the first film and in return, he took the money and got him fired from the second film.

In the first Iron Man film, Terrence played the role of War Machine. But he was replaced by Don Cheadle in the sequel. Meanwhile, in a 2008 interview with MTV Robert stated that he had nothing to do with Howard replacement in the film. Expressing his love for the actor, RDJ mentioned that he had no idea why MCU decided to fire the actor. “I still don’t quite know what happened or why. Here’s what happens; things happen and you wind up commenting on them before you’ve actually talked to the people and it’s in poor taste,” he said defending himself.

