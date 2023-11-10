Did Robert Kardashian want to marry Priscilla Presley? Deets inside

Love stories often carry unexpected twists and turns, and the tale of Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian is no exception. While Priscilla, the former wife of music legend Elvis Presley, openly declared she had never wanted to remarry after her turbulent six-year marriage to Elvis, intriguing revelations suggesting otherwise have surfaced.

Reports, as per Page Six , suggest that in the mid-1970s, Priscilla was passionately in love with Robert Kardashian. A close friend spilt the beans, revealing that Kardashian was once eager to tie the knot with Priscilla, setting the stage for a romance fraught with passion.

The passionate romance between Robert Kardashian and Priscilla Presley

In the mid-1970s, after her split from Elvis, Priscilla Presley found herself entangled in a whirlwind romance with none other than Robert Kardashian. The two, according to insiders, experienced love at first sight and were intimate virtually from the moment they met. Joni Migdal shared the intel with The Kardashians: An American Drama, author, Jerry Oppenheimer, stating “Priscilla made Robert very happy. “He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan,” he revealed.

However, their passionate connection was not without its odd interruptions, thanks to the courtesy of Priscilla's ex-husband, Elvis Presley. Kardashian revealed that Elvis prevented Priscilla from seeing other men “because they had [daughter] Lisa Marie, and Elvis was very involved in that.”

ALSO READ: Priscilla on being with Elvis Presley at age 14 while he was 24; addressed 'grooming' as a teen

Priscilla Presley refused to marry Robert Kardashian because of THIS reason

Despite the initial allure, Priscilla began to feel that Robert, much like Elvis, was attempting to control her. The breaking point came, as recalled by Migdal when Kardashian expressed a desire to transform her into a "domesticated Armenian housewife," a proposal that “infuriated Priscilla” and led her to declare that marriage was off the table.

He stated, “Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect, and he HATED it. She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again.” The instance not just angered Priscilla but also pushed her to make the major decision that he won’t marry Kardashian. “Look, I’m not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies,” she stated.

While Kardashian's hope for marriage and a family with Priscilla did not materialize, both went on to follow different paths. Robert married Kris Jenner in 1978, and Priscilla maintained her stance to not marry anyone. However, an intriguing report emerged suggesting that Priscilla called Robert and confessed her love to him when he took his last breath after his battle with cancer in 2003.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley reveals she was concerned about her daughter Lisa Marie marrying Micheal Jackson