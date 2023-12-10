Did Robert Pattinson want to be a musician? Exploring the actor's early aspirations

Robert Pattinson has built a super successful career for himself as an actor. While he made his debut with the Harry Potter series, he skyrocketed to fame with Twilight. More recently, he made his mark with movies like The Batman.

However, only a few of his fans know he had also considered building a career around music. Today, we delve deep into the fact that he had wanted a music career.

Delving deep into how Robert Pattinson had explored a career in music in the mid-2000s

Pattinson had already begun playing instruments like the guitar and piano by the time he was four. He also had his own collection of songs that he would play at pubs before transitioning into acting full-time. Not only did he write and perform original tracks for Twilight, but he also performed three songs on the soundtrack of the 2008 film How To Be. In the past 15 years, he has dipped in and out of music.

Speaking about wanting to pursue a career in music, in a 2022 interview, the Batman actor said, “I spent a lot of time living off the ‘Harry Potter’ money. I moved to an apartment in Soho, London. I really thought I was going to do music at that point. … I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money, basically.”

Robert Pattinson spoke about music being his backup career if acting failed

In a separate interview back in 2008, he shared with Artist on Artist, “I’ve never really recorded anything, I just played in pubs and stuff, and I really didn’t want it to look like I was trying to cash in. I hope it doesn’t come across as that. I’m not going to be doing any music videos or anything.” He also added, “Music is my backup plan if acting fails. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.”

When it comes to the genre of his music, it is composed of simple folk tunes.

