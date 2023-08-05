Did Royal Family wish Meghan Markle on her 42nd birthday despite ongoing issues?

The absence of birthday wishes from the Royal Family on Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday has raised eyebrows and reignited conversations about the complexities of her relationship with the monarchy. Reports suggest that the royal aides cited her non-working royal status as the reason for this omission, leading to further analysis of the ongoing tensions within the family.

A break in tradition for Meghan Markle

Unlike previous years, where official Twitter accounts associated with senior members of the Royal Family extended birthday greetings to Meghan Markle, this year's silence hints at a change in approach. The usual social media well-wishes from King Charles and Prince William were notably absent, leaving observers to speculate on the possible significance of this shift. The decision to limit birthday posts to working royals is seen as a departure from past practices and a potential reflection of the strained relations within the family.

Troubled bond between the Royal Family and Meghan Markle

The absence of birthday greetings for Meghan Markle underscores the reportedly strained relations between her and various senior members of the royal family. The recent lack of acknowledgment for both Meghan and Prince Harry's children, Princess Lilbet and Prince Archie, on their respective birthdays has only amplified existing concerns. These moments of omission hint at a more complicated narrative, one marked by the public fallout from the couple's Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's revealing memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship

The enchanting tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal romance commenced with an unplanned blind date arranged by a mutual friend in July 2016. Despite Meghan's limited familiarity with royal traditions, an instant connection ignited between them. For four months, their affection blossomed in the shadows until news of their relationship emerged in October 2016. Meghan's introduction to Harry's family, including the Queen, soon followed, thrusting her into the spotlight and subjecting her to intense media scrutiny. In the face of this pressure, Prince Harry valiantly defended her. Undeterred, their love endured, culminating in a captivating engagement in November 2017 and a storybook wedding in May 2018. Presently, the couple has grown into a family of four, with their cherished children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. In a significant turn of events in 2020, they opted to step away from their royal responsibilities, embracing a new chapter in their remarkable journey.

As the silence surrounding Meghan Markle's birthday reverberates across media outlets, it serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing turmoil that has come to define her relationship with the Royal Family. The absence of birthday messages not only symbolizes a departure from tradition but also highlights the intricate web of dynamics that have evolved over the past year. With each passing event, whether it's a birthday or a public appearance, the intricacies of this high-profile family's interactions continue to captivate the world's attention.

