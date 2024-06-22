Did Royal Guards Play Taylor Swift's Shake It Off Outside Buckingham Palace? Find Out

Taylor Swift started her London concert nights on June 21 and ahead of her show, she received a warm welcome from the Royal family. Buckingham Palace military band has performed one of the hits of the popstar.

A video of the performance was shared on the official social media channels for the royal family and aptly titled: Changing of the Guard (Taylor's version).

Buckingham Palace royal guards played Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off

Ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London, the British Army performed Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version) outside Buckingham Palace. The royal family uploaded a two-minute-long video of the guards playing an orchestral version of Swift's hit Shake It Off to X (formerly Twitter).

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin” alongside three emojis: a saluting face, drum and trumpet. They also tagged the British Army, the Army in London, and the Royal Corps of Army Music.

Swift has already performed at London's 90,000-seat-Wembley Stadium on June 21 and two more nights are awaiting the Swifites on June 22 and 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20. Every show is sold out.

Taylor Swift's thoughtful pause during the London Eras Tour show

During Taylor Swift's recent performance at Wembley Stadium in London, she made sure the safety of her fans was a priority. The singer, who was addressing a full house during the Red era of her show, noticed some commotion at the end of the catwalk and decided to intervene.

In the middle of her heartfelt speech, Swift said, "We need some help right at the end of the ramp just where they're waving."

She was about to perform her 10-minute hit All Too Well but paused to ensure the situation was resolved. She waited until she was confident everything was under control, then reassured the audience.

Swift's minute observations and attentiveness continued throughout the evening. During her performances of Betty and Champagne Problems monologues, as well as during the song Willow, she once again paused to request help for fans. From her ivy-adorned Evermore piano, she directed, "We need some help right there you see where they’re waving just over there."

This show was the first of eight scheduled concerts at Wembley Stadium, where Swift performed for an audience of 88,446 enthusiastic fans.

