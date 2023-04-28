Did Ryan Gosling go through plastic surgery for his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie?

Ryan Gosling's latest appearance on the red carpet with co-star Margot Robbie has sparked rumors that he went through filler installation for the appearance of his on-screen persona, Ken, in his upcoming Barbie movie.

Ever since the trailer was out, he has been the subject of talk about his heartbreaking look, which looks beyond perfection. But it looks like Ryan had surgeries done to improve his outlook. And it has been making the rounds ever since he appeared on the red carpet.

Ryan Gosling got fillers? TikTok fans think so.

TikTok videos claim that the actor used "new fillers" for his red carpet appearance. According to the TikTok video, they appeared "really bad up close."

Ryan Gosling looks compared to ‘The Kardashians" and ‘Zac Efron"?

People claim that his purportedly new appearance is making him resemble "The Kardashians" and "Zac Efron," who famously gained notoriety after reports of his utilizing fillers spread like wildfire. These allegations were later refuted by Efron, who said that the reason he seemed different was due to the accident that broke his jaw, as described here.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's appearance at CinemaCon

Gosling and Margot graced the red carpet look by giving a Barbie vibe as they glammed up in an all-pink, pearl white-themed outfit at CinemaCon to promote Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," in which they both star in addition to a stellar cast.

