Did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just welcome their 4th baby?

On Sunday, February 12, Blake took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with Ryan. Netizens immediately noticed that her baby bump was gone. However, the much-in-love couple has not shared any pictures of their baby yet. Moreover, they have not revealed the baby’s gender too.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for the 4 th time! Yes, you read that right.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her social media handle on Super Bowl Sunday, and shared a photo. In the picture, she can be seen posing with hubby Ryan and his mother Tammy. The 35-year-old actress is seen looking gorgeous as she dons a black tank-top with a pair of blue denim pants. Her hair was left open and she sported a subtle make-up look.

Ryan, on the other hand, was seen donning a light blue shirt, with black trousers, and a grey beanie. He stood beside Blake as he held her by the waist. His mother stood on Blake’s other side. Apart from this, she also shared snapshots of the special dishes for Super Bowl. Sharing these photos, the new mommy of four captioned the post, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 (slew of emojis) been busy.”

Fans reacts to Blake Lively’s picture with Ryan Reynolds

As soon as she shared the post, fans and netizens immediately noticed that Blake Lively’s baby bump is no longer there, and concluded that she and Ryan Reynolds have become parents for the fourth time. They could not help but admire how stunning Blake looked.

One fan wrote, “I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months and I’m still wearing leggings.” Another user said, “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this. (laughing emoji).” A third fan’s comment read, “The baby is here (heart eyes emoji)”.

Blake first revealed her pregnancy in September 2022 when she arrived on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.