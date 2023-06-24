Did Ryan Reynolds 'steal' Matthew Perry's character from FRIENDS? Here's what we know

Matthew Perry seems to believe that fellow actor Ryan Reynolds drew inspiration from his iconic sitcom portrayal and incorporated similar performance elements before achieving fame in the entertainment industry. Confidential sources close to Perry reveal his unwavering conviction that Reynolds borrowed his character and delivery without ever acknowledging it publicly.

Matthew Perry's decades long resentment towards Ryan Reynolds

Insiders disclose that the Friends actor has carried these sentiments for over two decades, unable to find closure. The focus is on Reynolds' involvement in the late 1990s sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, where he inhabited the character of Michael Bergen for four seasons. During this period, Perry strongly suspects Reynolds may have observed and emulated certain aspects of his beloved Chandler Bing character from Friends.

The depth of Perry's conviction stems from his deep emotional connection to Chandler Bing and the significant impact the character made on popular culture. As insiders explain, Perry's portrayal of Chandler resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, making it understandable why he might feel unsettled by potential similarities in the deadpool actor's work.

Matthew Perry responsible for Ryan's successful career?

According to an insider, Ryan's sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza played a pivotal role in shaping the Red Notice actor's artistic identity as both a performer and a creative force in the industry. It served as a blueprint for his distinctive voice and ultimately influenced his career trajectory as an accomplished writer and producer.

Ryan Reynolds swiftly ascended to stardom in Hollywood, seamlessly transitioning from television to starring roles in blockbuster films such as Deadpool, Free Guy, and numerous others.

While Reynolds has never explicitly acknowledged Matthew Perry's character as a source of inspiration, sources emphasize that from Perry's perspective this is irrelevant. The insider further revealed that Perry finds it particularly irksome that Reynolds has never made any reference to the alleged influence.

However, it is crucial to note that Perry does not harbor any aspirations of achieving the same level of success as Reynolds. Perry is known for his candid acknowledgment of the detrimental impact his own struggles with substance abuse had on his life, recognizing the near-fatal consequences it posed.

