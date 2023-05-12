Did Ryan Reynolds troll close friend Taylor Swift and Matty Healy amid their rumored romance?

Ryan Reynolds might have just trolled his close friend Taylor Swift and her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy, who is the frontman of the band The 1975.

A few hours ago, the Deadpool star took to his Instagram stories and posted a selfie. He also inserted The 1975 track Chocolate. Apart from this, he wrote the caption “Zoom Zoom” and placed it on his forehead.

While there is not much context about the picture, and even if Reynolds did not mention either Swift or Healy, the photo and especially the 1975 song reference comes just days after Taylor and Matty’s rumored romance made headlines.

It would not be unusual for Ryan to take a jab at Swift, especially since the two of them along with Reynold’s wife Blake Lively have been close friends for years now. Ryan likes to troll people close to him, including Lively.

A few weeks back, the trio was even spotted together as they stepped out of a restaurant in New York City, just days after Taylor’s split with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn made headlines. Fans noticed that Reynolds unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram right after his meeting with Taylor.

Take a look at Ryan Reynold’s Instagram story below.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted ‘cuddling and kissing’ on their NYC date

Earlier today, Page Six reported that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted together on a romantic date at Casa Cipriani in New York City. They were reportedly accompanied by Taylor’s friend and long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Matty and Taylor apparently “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” an eyewitness told the media outlet. The source further revealed that neither of them ordered any food while they were “cuddling and kissing.”

A little while after being spotted by the media outlet’s spy as they reportedly cuddled and kissed, Taylor and Matty left the place while holding hands. They were covered by an umbrella to maintain their privacy.

