Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Attend Grammys After-Party Together? Complete Timeline Of Their Rumored Romance

Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dating? Fans have been pondering over this question since December last year but no confirmation about the romance has been made by either of the parties yet. At least not an official one. As for the seemingly unofficial confirmation of the budding romance between the Saltburn actor and the former Disney actress, we have the latest Instagram picture posted by W Magazine. The duo reportedly attended the publication’s star-studded Grammys after-party together on Sunday. For the rumored couple’s complete relationship timeline, keep scrolling.

September 20, 2023 - Sabrina Carpenter at the Saltburn premier

The 24-year-old singer and actress may have been a fan of the 34-year-old Irish actor since before they were romantically linked. Carpenter was clicked in New York City in September at the advance screening of Saltburn, Barry Keoghan’s 2023 release.

September 28, 2023 - Paris Fashion Week

Both Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attended Givenchy's spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. They were photographed separately but per the gossip mill, it is where they first met.

December 4, 2023 - When it all began!

Daily Mail shared photos of the duo enjoying a dinner date together in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Hence began the rumors of their romantic link up.

January 7, 2024 - A missed opportunity at the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were suspected of making their relationship red carpet official at the 2024 Golden Globes but they arrived separately at the event. The Sun quoted a source in their report about Sabrina and Barry’s relationship. “He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his plus one at the Golden Globes,” the source claimed.

January 13, 2024 - An art museum date

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted admiring art at Luna Luna, an interactive art museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 13. “It definitely seemed like a date,” an eyewitness told People. They 'shared a kiss'.

Feb 4, 2024 - W Magazine’s Grammys After Party

The rumored couple was seen cozying up at the publication's star-studded Grammys after-party on Sunday. The magazine even posted a picture of them on their Instagram page. Both of them were keen on hiding their faces in the picture but appeared to be sitting closer than any pair of people without romantic affiliation would choose to sit.

Barry Keoghan, the BAFTA award-winning actor, split from his long-term girlfriend Alyson Keirans last year. The duo share a son named Brando who was born in August 2022.

As for Carpenter, she was last romantically linked to Shawn Mendes in early 2023.

