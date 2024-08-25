Did Sabrina Carpenter Throw Shade Over Barry Keagon Amid Rumored Breakup?

Sabrina Carpenter has eventually come out regarding rumors about her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. They have been associated with each other since late last year, and even attended the Met Gala together, which caused more talk. Barry also played Sabrina’s boyfriend in a music video, Please Please Please.

As of late, whispers started going around that Sabrina had broken up with the guy known as Barry. However, some social media users noticed some faint signs that hinted at the possibility of this rumor not being true. In an interview with The Guardian, Sabrina revealed why she chose Barry to feature in her music video. She also disclosed her personal life which she rarely does.

Sabrina described working with Barry as “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had”. Besides, it was followed by “very honored and I got to work with” where he was referred to as “a great actor!” In addition to these words though she should be able to joke on herself a bit by repeating them mockingly indicating her knowledge about people’s interest in her affairs.

Moreover, Sabrina spoke of her choice to remain silent about her private affairs. It is hard to hide anything in the era of social media, she admitted. “It’s not what I signed up for,” she revealed, “but I can’t really help when I was born.” But she also wants to tell the truth about what it is like being 25. Ultimately, Sabrina appears to be embracing fame’s spotlight.

