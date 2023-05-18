Did Salma Hayek suffer a wardrobe malfunction as she donned a bathrobe while dancing on Instagram Live?

Salma Hayek just suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her latest Instagram Live.

The actress was celebrating gaining 24 million followers on the social media platform when the incident took place. Read on to know more.

Salma Hayek’s wardrobe malfunction

Salma Hayek recently reached 24 million followers on her Instagram handle. In order to celebrate this milestone, the Magic Mike actress had a live session on the platform. She was seen dressed in a white bathrobe, while her short hair was left open with a middle parting. Salma was seen gracefully dancing as the robe slipped a few times, thus baring parts of her chest and upper thighs.

However, Hayek made sure to blur these accidental moments while sharing this video to her handle, thus protecting her privacy, Sharing the video, Salma wrote the caption, “24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile.” She further continued, "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude."

Check out Salma Hayek’s Instagram video below:

Salma Hayek on her acting career in her 50s

Salma Hayek is in her 50s now. Shocking, right? Well, the Frida actress has made sure to not let her age dim her enthusiasm, talent, and passion. In February, the actress told Glamour, "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair. If I had said instead to myself, ‘Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: ‘Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

"Hell, I'm still going. Shocker,” Salma said. "I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways; I'm still here."

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek leaves Kelly Clarkson in splits as she recounts why she married Francois-Henri Pinault 4 times