Did Selena Gomez Almost Miss Her Proposal? Benny Blanco Spills the Beans Over His Fiancée’s ‘Grumpy’ Mood on their Special Day

Benny Blanco is sharing the details from the day he proposed to Selena Gomez. The actress and the record producer announced their engagement in December, by sharing pictures of herself and flaunting the huge stone on her finger.

Following their special moments, the duo is set to release their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. The couple made their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the music producer revealed that his plan to propose to the actress has almost gone down the drain.

Gomez’s fiancée stated that the Monte Carlo actress was too grumpy on that particular day, and almost canceled their visit to the picnic spot. Beginning to reveal the details, the actress said, “We had to do a lot of promo for the album.”

She added, “So I woke up, and I was very confused about what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far. So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here.’”

Blanco continued by saying that getting engaged to anyone is the craziest thing. He added that the Only Murders in the Building star almost did not come to the outing. He mentioned, “She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."

Meanwhile, the engagement news came after the duo had been dating for a little over a year. In the photos shared by the musician on her Instagram, she donned a furry off-white top and denim jeans. In the caption, she wrote, “Forever begins now.”