Did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber follow each other on Twitter amid former’s feud with Hailey Bieber?

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber have made it to the headlines, yet again. This time, fans are curious to know who followed/unfollowed whom on Twitter amid the drama between Gomez and Baldwin Bieber.

Did Justin Bieber follow Selena Gomez on Twitter recently?

Recently, fans discovered that Justin was following his former ladylove Selena Gomez on Twitter. Moreover, even Selena follows him on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users were quick to conclude that the Baby singer might have followed his ex-girlfriend amid the latter’s ‘eyebrow’ feud with his wife Hailey. However, there is reportedly no truth to these rumours.

According to Hitc, Justin and Selena have been on each other’s followers lists for quite some time now, and it is not a recent activity.

Another section of fans have been reacting to a whole different rumour which claims that Justin Bieber unfollowed his wife and model Hailey Bieber’s account on Twitter. However, this is not true as well, as Hailey’s Twitter account is reportedly not active anymore.

While neither Selena, nor Justin and Hailey have addressed these rumours until now, it looks like, fans are bound to bringing up new theories and speculations regarding the trio’s relationship.

Selena Gomez is back on social media

Shortly after announcing that she is taking a break from social media, Selena is back on TikTok. She even shared a few posts on her Instagram space. In the makeup tutorial shared on her TikTok space recently, Selena said that her heart is heavy with all the drama she had to deal with on social media. She also requested her followers to be kinder. The Rare singer asked her fans and followers to consider others’ mental health.

This came after the news about Justin Bieber taking a dig at Selena started making headlines. As per reports, Justin gifted a silver highlighter with a comment pointed at Selena that read, “I am so grateful that I did not end up with what I thought I wanted.”

