Did Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik share a kiss during their NYC date night? Viral pics debunked

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik recently sparked dating rumors as they were spotted together out and about in New York City. As per the reports, they were also seen hugging and kissing each other while enjoying themselves on a dinner date in a plush restaurant.

As per TikTok, a waitress spotted both the singers in a restaurant as they walked in holding each other’s hand. Before the waitress seated them, they allegedly were making out with each other. Here is everything that we need to know about the dating speculations of Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were quick to spark dating speculations as they were allegedly spotted hanging out together in a plush restaurant in New York. As per the ET source online, not many people amongst the customers and staff of the restaurant noticed them. However it was clear that the rumored couple was on a date and seemed quite comfortable with each other. But these rumors that they were making out and cozying up in New York City were quickly squashed. The two parties didn’t make any official statement on these rumors.

These speculations began when a viral clip showed Zayn Malik posing with the fans with a woman’s bag slung across his shoulders. Fans were quick to point out that the Wolves singer has the same bag as shown in pictures. Earlier in an interview, Gomez also said that the One Direction member she would like to kiss is Zayn Malik.

The news of both the singers dating each other came as a happy surprise for the fans which they quickly expressed on their social media sites. One fan tweeted, ‘I just KNOW that dinner was just Selena and Zayn talking shit on how crazy and deranged the Hadid/Bieber clan is’.

