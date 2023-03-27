Did Selena Gomez cheat on Justin Bieber with Zayn Malik in 2016? Find out

Hold on - did Selena Gomez cheat on Justin Bieber with Zayn Malik many years ago?

Well, Gomez and Malik are the hottest talk of the town at the moment. Rumour mills have it that the Rare singer and Malik were spotted holding hands and kissing at a restaurant in New York City a few days back.

However, this might not be the first time Zayn and Selena have allegedly romanced. Their paths might have crossed way back in 2016 as well. Find out what happened.

Did Justin Bieber accuse Selena Gomez of cheating on him with Zayn Malik?

Back in 2016, ex-flames Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez apparently feuded with each other on Instagram, when the Baby singer warned his fans against trolling his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. According to a screenshot of their argument in the comments section, shared by Harpers Bazaar, Selena implied that Justin cheated multiple times during their relationship. This is when Justin replied, “I cheated.. oh I forgot about You and Zayn?", thus accusing the 30-year-old singer of cheating with Zayn Malik.

Selena allegedly replied to this comment with, “I'm done. I have Selenators to meet.” It should be noted that at the time, Zayn was dating Gigi Hadid.

When Justin Bieber accused Selena Gomez of cheating on him with Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s rumoured date

‘Zelena’s rumoured date started making headlines after a TikTok user posted a video sharing a chat between herself and her waitress friend who claimed that she waited a table for Selena and Zayn and saw them being close to each other. While Instagram’s popular gossip page Deuxmoi also had doubts, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Selena and the former One Direction member were ‘comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date’.

However, many have squashed these claims as just rumours. One fan tweeted, ‘I just KNOW that dinner was just Selena and Zayn talking shit on how crazy and deranged the Hadid/Bieber clan is’. Neither Selena Gomez nor Zayn Malik have commented on this yet.

