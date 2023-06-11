Did Selena Gomez delete her post after facing flak from fans for wearing controversial brand? Deets inside

Selena Gomez seemingly deleted her last Instagram post after fans called her out for wearing a controversial brand.

For the unversed, a few days back, the 30-year-old singer took to the ‘gram and shared a slew of photos in which she could be seen enjoying ice cream with a friend. In the photos, she was seen donning a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt, that she styled with a pair of blue denim shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail, and she wore a pair of dainty golden earrings. Selena was seen seated in a chair outdoors alongside her friend as they both relished their ice cream. Sharing the photos, Selena captioned the post, “Ice cream chillin’.

However, Gomez soon faced a barrage of critiques and attacks from fans and followers online. Read on to know what happened.

Fans slam Selena Gomez for wearing controversial brand

As soon as Selena shared the photos, fans took to the comments section to call out the Rare singer. One fan wrote, “So it’s safe to say you’re cool with child exploitation then by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt.” A second user’s comment read, “Advertising the Pedophile brand along w Kim K. So wrong and so sad. I thought you were different.”

Another user commented, “You who were the youngest UNICEF ambassador and who defend children so much, you should not wear BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)”. Yet a fourth person said, “I thought you were a good person but you are malicious (thumbs down emoji), do you know that this brand supports pedophilia, soooo diasappointed in you (sad emoji)."

There were others who defended the singer too. While some noted that the photos were not recent but old, others said that wearing a brand does not necessarily mean supporting it.

And now, the aforementioned post is no more available on Selena Gomez’s Instagram page. Looks like the singer removed it after coming under the scanner of netizens.

For the uninitiated, Balenciaga came under fire last November for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection that featured two kids posing with teddy bears wearing B**M-style bond*ge gear. Not only this, but the ad campaign also reportedly featured court documents from a child sexual abuse case.

