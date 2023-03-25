Did Selena Gomez find her new love in Zayn Malik? Rumours spark after the two were spotted together

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik, highly popular pop stars are now sparking dating rumours. The duo was recently spotted together, as they stepped out for dinner in New York City. If the latest updates are to be believed, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik walked hand-in-hand at a restaurant in New York City recently, which immediately sparked rumors about their relationship. The new speculations have left the fans of the 'Pillowtalk' singer and 'Lose You To Love Me' star, totally excited.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez's dating rumours take over TikTok

According to the latest updates published by People, the rumours regarding Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez's budding romance started going viral on TikTok, after user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text message exchanged with a friend of hers, who claimed she was the alleged couple’s hostess at an unnamed restaurant in New York City. After explaining that both she and her friend work at celebrity favorite hot spots in the city, the user shared a screenshot of their texting conversation, in which her friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik just walked into the restaurant hand in hand, and I seated them."

Zayn Malik follows back Selena Gomez on Instagram

Interestingly, the fans of the renowned pop stars have noticed that Zayn Malik finally followed back Selena Gomez on Instagram, a few days back. Thus. the 'Oh No' singer has emerged as one of the 18 users followed by Malik, on the renowned social media platform. However, Gomez has been following him on Instagram for quite some time now.

Selena and Zayn remain tight-lipped about their relationship

The rumoured couple, however, has not opened up about their alleged romance so far. According to the reports by People, both Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik chose to not comment on the dating rumours, and are not responding to the media's requests.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her; The duo follow each other on Instagram